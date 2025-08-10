The Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons seem to have reached an impasse, especially after the pass rusher requested a trade because contract discussions have not gone anywhere. Jerry Jones told fans not to worry about the trade request, but he hasn't done anything to make people feel as if things will get better anytime time. In Jones' recent answer about how talks are going with Parsons, he didn't have much to say.

“I’m glad to see he’s working out, in shape, and feels great, and so all of that’s good, and I don’t have anything to comment on,” Jones said.

In the past, Jones would have had a lot to say, but Mike Florio has a theory on why things may be quiet with the Cowboys owner, and it may be a good thing for Parsons.

“This week will be about promoting The Jerry Show, which debuts on August 19,” Florio wrote. “What better way to start the push for the latest NFL-Netflix partnership than to dominate the sports news with the signing of Parsons to his overdue long-term deal?”

Florio thinks that Jones could be setting up for a dramatic week, having his docuseries premiere. If he were to sign Parsons in the same week, that would make things even crazier.

The latest on the Cowboys and Micah Parsons

Parsons was not on the field for the Cowboys' latest practice, and it wasn't because he was holding out. He was dealing with back tightness, which led him not to be on the field. It also makes sense for him not to be out on the field if he has a minor injury and is still working through trying to get a contract extension done.

It looks like the Parsons and the Cowboys are still not on the same page, and there has been no progress on a deal. That is why Parsons requested a trade, but it's uncertain if the request will be granted. Though the Cowboys have not given Parsons an extension, it's obvious they know the value that he brings on the field.

The Cowboys still have some time to get a deal done with Parsons, and it could come down to the final moments before their Week 1 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Parsons would love to get something done before then, but the hope at this point is that there is progress being made between now and Week 1.