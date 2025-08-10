The Seattle Mariners are honoring Ichiro Suzuki in a multitude of ways, including retiring his jersey. Seattle celebrated the jersey retirement on Saturday, and several former players were there to honor Suzuki. One of those players is Ken Griffey Jr., who couldn't help but roast Suzuki a bit.

“Congratulations on being inducted into the Hall of Fame and having your number retired,” Griffey said in a video tribute, per the Associated Press. “It's about damn time. I mean, what took you so long? I've been there for five years.”

Suzuki is now the third player to have his number retired by the franchise. Griffey is one of the other ones, as well as Edgar Martinez. Suzuki referenced some of Griffey's words when he spoke on Saturday at T-Mobile Park.

“I'm also damn proud to be a Seattle Mariner,” Suzuki added, referencing Griffey's 2016 Hall of Fame induction speech.

Famed pitcher Randy Johnson will have his number retired in 2026. Both Suzuki and Johnson wore the no. 51, so that jersey will actually be retired twice in a rare achievement.

The Mariners announced on Saturday that Suzuki is also getting a statue at T-Mobile Park, next year.

Ken Griffey Jr. honored Ichirio Suzuki with his words on Saturday

While Griffey wasn't afraid to show some humor, he also made a very moving speech about Suzuki on Saturday. Griffey showed up in person, as well as recording a lengthy tribute on camera.

“I mean, he just means so much to me,” Griffey said. “I mean, just his overall presence, and the mutual respect that we have for each other, it speaks for itself.”

Suzuki spoke to the Mariners crowd about what it meant to him to play there for so many years. The Pro Baseball Hall of Famer played for the team in two different stints, before he closed out his MLB career in 2019.

“What's up, Seattle!” Suzuki screamed. “I am so grateful to be here today, to receive this highest of honors.”

Suzuki was inducted in the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 2025.