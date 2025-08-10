The Minnesota Vikings are trying to get quarterback JJ McCarthy up to speed this preseason, but more than that they are trying to avoid significant injury losses like all other teams before the regular season gets underway. Unfortunately, they lost two players for what looks like significant time in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans on Saturday.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore left the game with what appears to be a significant knee injury, but he wasn't the only loss during the game. Reserve center Zeke Correll also left the game in the fourth quarter with an injury, and it turns out that he has a broken ankle according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Receiver Rondale Moore has a ‘pretty significant' knee injury,” Florio wrote. “After the game, coach Kevin O’Connell added that center Zeke Correll suffered a broken ankle in the fourth quarter.”

Correll came into the game listed as third on the depth chart at center for Kevin O'Connell and company. Ryan Kelly is firmly entrenched as the starter in the middle of the offensive line, while 2024 seventh-round pick Michael Jurgens is the backup. Correll was fighting for a spot on the roster, so this is a very unfortunate development.

Correll went undrafted out of NC State after transferring there from Notre Dame, and now there is a chance he will be looking for a new home when he is healthy.

Moore's injury is also a very unfortunate development for the Vikings, who could have used someone with his speed and explosiveness to add some versatility and creativity to their offense. The former Cardinals wideout is more of a gadget player, but O'Connell is the kind of offensive mind that could make the best use of his unique skillset.

Moore became a household name among football fans during his time at Purdue, when he was one of the most explosive and entertaining players in all of college football. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in the spring of 2024, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Now, it looks like he may have lost another season due to a similar incident.