The Detroit Tigers have a positive injury update to share about starting pitcher Reese Olson.

Olson has been absent from the Tigers' starting rotation since May 17. He suffered a finger injury against the Toronto Blue Jays, which had him miss the last two weeks. That game saw him last for six innings, striking out six batters while conceding just one hit and a walk.

Detroit appears to have themselves ready to bring Olson back on the mound, according to team reporter Chris McCosky.

“Parker Meadows is expected to play nine innings tonight and tomorrow with Toledo, might be the final hurdle before coming back….Reese Olson will throw a bullpen here in KC Saturday….Alex Lange is having his rehab work moved to Toledo. He is not on a rehab assignment,” McCosky said.

What's next for Reese Olson, Tigers

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch (14) takes the ball from starting pitcher Reese Olson (45) during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park.
Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
More Detroit Tigers News
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe throws against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Mandatory Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tigers’ stud rookie pitcher shut down with elbow injuryZachary Draves ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park.
Justin Verlander’s NSFW message to Tigers on Tarik SkubalZachary Weinberger ·
Detroit Tigers outfielder Justyn-Henry Malloy (44) hits a RBI single in the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Comerica Park.
AJ Hinch reveals ‘hero’ as Tigers pull off crucial sweep vs. GiantsScotty White ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) walks into the dugout for a pitching change during the fifth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
Tigers’ Jackson Jobe’s postgame absence sparks injury concernsZachary Howell ·
Detroit Tigers pitcher John Brebbia (49) throws against San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
1 player Detroit Tigers must trade before 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·
Detroit Tigers center fielder Javier Baez (28) is greeted by second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) after hitting a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre.
Tigers’ A.J. Hinch makes Javier Baez ‘hug it out’ quip about ump after ejectionZachary Howell ·

Having Reese Olson back on the mound will be a major boost to the Tigers' bullpen.

Reese made nine starts throughout 2025 season prior to the finger injury. He has a 4-3 record, possessing a 2.96 ERA after 48.2 innings. He struck out 51 batters while only giving up 38 hits, 19 walks, 16 runs, and two home runs.

The Tigers have maintained their winning rhythm in his absence. They are 7-4 in their last 11 games, riding a four-game win streak. They are coming off a three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants, allowing them to return to form following losses to the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit boasts a 37-20 record on the season, having the top spot in the AL Central Division standings. They also have the best record in the AL, having two more wins than the runners-up New York Yankees.

Following their series opener against the -Kansas City Royals on Friday, the Tigers will prepare for Game 2 on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET. The series finale will occur on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.