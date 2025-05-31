The Detroit Tigers have a positive injury update to share about starting pitcher Reese Olson.

Olson has been absent from the Tigers' starting rotation since May 17. He suffered a finger injury against the Toronto Blue Jays, which had him miss the last two weeks. That game saw him last for six innings, striking out six batters while conceding just one hit and a walk.

Detroit appears to have themselves ready to bring Olson back on the mound, according to team reporter Chris McCosky.

“Parker Meadows is expected to play nine innings tonight and tomorrow with Toledo, might be the final hurdle before coming back….Reese Olson will throw a bullpen here in KC Saturday….Alex Lange is having his rehab work moved to Toledo. He is not on a rehab assignment,” McCosky said.

What's next for Reese Olson, Tigers

Having Reese Olson back on the mound will be a major boost to the Tigers' bullpen.

Reese made nine starts throughout 2025 season prior to the finger injury. He has a 4-3 record, possessing a 2.96 ERA after 48.2 innings. He struck out 51 batters while only giving up 38 hits, 19 walks, 16 runs, and two home runs.

The Tigers have maintained their winning rhythm in his absence. They are 7-4 in their last 11 games, riding a four-game win streak. They are coming off a three-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants, allowing them to return to form following losses to the St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians.

Detroit boasts a 37-20 record on the season, having the top spot in the AL Central Division standings. They also have the best record in the AL, having two more wins than the runners-up New York Yankees.

Following their series opener against the -Kansas City Royals on Friday, the Tigers will prepare for Game 2 on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. ET. The series finale will occur on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.