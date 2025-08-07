The Los Angeles Chargers will join the rest of the league in finalizing their 53-man roster. But fans gained an idea of what the Jim Harbaugh led 2025 team will look like. With the unofficial depth chart dropping during the week of Aug. 4 featuring starters and backups.

The Bolts will welcome in an intriguing 2025 NFL Draft class. Plus are welcoming back Keenan Allen after signing him to a one-year deal Tuesday.

This rookie class features Omarion Hampton ready to become the RB of the future. Hampton is already showing his potential might in this offense. And make an early push for RB1 duties.

However, Hampton leads into arguably the biggest surprise of the unofficial depth chart's release.

Najee Harris out in front of talented Chargers rookie

Veteran running back Najee Harris is RB1 per the newly released two-deep.

Harris is dealing with a notable eye injury. He sustained the ailment during Fourth of July weekend. NFL insider Mike Florio even hinted that liability issues have surfaced for Harris.

“Everything about the situation has seemed odd, possibly for multiple reasons,” Florio wrote in his report. “Liability concerns, we've heard, are lurking with this one, as it relates to one or more other injuries that happened at the time Harris suffered his.”

Harris remains on the non-football injury list for the Bolts, per the team website. There's no telling how soon he'll heal from the ailment.

Furthermore, Harris is already predicted to get pushed by Hampton. The veteran running back hasn't looked like his 2021 Pro Bowl form. Even despite scaling past 1,000 yards each season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He even delivered a lowly 3.9 yards per carry in his final season at the Steel City.

Still, Harris managed to land as the first team running back. This is still an unofficial depth chart that wasn't created by Harbaugh or even general manager Joe Hortiz. But the fact Hampton is listed as a backup rises as a notable surprise here.

Other notable Chargers depth chart notes

Every other position looks predictably final for the Chargers in this unofficial two-deep. No surprises were made at quarterback and wide receiver. Even with Allen back on board and prized second rounder Tre Harris joining in.

Same with the offensive line with the only newcomer Mekhi Becton — who's already trying to instill new confidence into Justin Herbert. The defensive line has Otito Ogbonnia and Nathan Jones battling for the third spot in L.A.'s interior line group.

Inside linebacker features one position change, though. Emany Johnson is listed at inside linebacker. Johnson came over after getting cut by the Dallas Cowboys following 2024 NFL Training Camp. He entered the league as a safety. But he's moved down to the ILB room per the unofficial depth chart.

Denzel Perryman and Daiyan Henley remain locks at starters for the ILB spots. Meanwhile Del'Shawn Phillips remains on the NFI list.

Elsewhere, two other defensive spots include an “or” at the position. Cornerback is between Donte Jackson Cam Hart. Safety opposite of Derwin James is Alohi Gilman or Elijah Molden.