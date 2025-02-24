The Detroit Tigers enjoyed a surprise 86-76 season in 2024, reaching the playoffs for the first time in a decade thanks in large part to one of baseball’s best pitchers, Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The Tigers swept the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card Series before pushing the Cleveland Guardians to the brink of a best-of-five series, which Detroit ultimately lost 3-2.

The Tigers hope to be right back in the thick of postseason play in 2025. The team brought starter Jack Flaherty back to the Motor City on a two-year deal after sending the righty to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the 2024 trade deadline. Now Detroit is focusing on building up its bullpen with another reunion.

The Tigers signed reliever Andrew Chafin to a minor-league contract, according to the team’s official account on X. Chafin’s deal includes a non-roster invite to spring training.

Lefty reliever Andrew Chafin gets another shot with the Tigers

Chafin originally joined Detroit for the 2022 season. That year he posted a 2.83 ERA with an ERA+ of 138 and 67 strikeouts in 57.1 innings for the Tigers. He returned to the team in 2024, once again boasting an impressive strikeout rate. He racked up 50 strikeouts in 37 innings for Detroit, good for a 12.2 K/9.

However, as evidenced by the team’s decision to trade Flaherty, the Tigers didn’t believe they had a legitimate shot at the playoffs last season. So Detroit dealt Chafin to the Texas Rangers at the deadline.

Unfortunately, Chafin struggled in 21 appearances with the Rangers over the second half of the season and Texas declined his option for the 2025 campaign, making him a free agent. Now he’ll get another shot with the Tigers. But he’ll have to earn his roster spot in spring training.

Chafin has lasted 11 years in MLB thanks to a career 9.8 K/9 and the fact that he’s a left-handed relief pitcher, which is always in demand.

Chafin is entering his age-35 season in 2025. But that’s actually par for the course when it comes to the Tigers’ bullpen. Detroit recently signed 35-year-old reliever John Brebbia and the team agreed to a one-year, $7.75 million deal for 35-year-old relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle.