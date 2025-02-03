The Detroit Tigers and Jack Flaherty have agreed to a free-agency deal again. After starting last year in the Motor City, the righty pitcher was traded to his hometown Los Angeles Dodgers. He was a key part of their World Series title and hit free agency looking for a long-term deal. But for a second straight year, it's a short-term agreement in Detroit. ESPN's Jeff Passan broke the news on Sunday night.

“BREAKING: Right-hander Jack Flaherty and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a two-year, $35 million contract that includes an opt-out after the first season, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal followed up confirming the opt-out and detailing the money. “$25M for first year, $10M player option for second.”

Flaherty was solid for the Tigers last season, posting a 2.95 ERA and seven wins in 18 starts. But when the trade deadline came around, Detroit was not in the playoff race. They dealt Flaherty to the Dodgers, who were dealing with pitching injuries and got two players back in the deal.

After the deadline, the Tigers got blistering hot and snuck into the American League playoffs. After upsetting the Houston Astros in the Wild Card Round, they became the Cinderella story of the season. But the run stopped in the ALDS against the Guardians. Their young core is ready to win and starting pitching depth is important to the immediate future.

The Tigers have not added much else this offseason and have put a lot of faith in their young core. Gleyber Torres came over from the Yankees on a one-year deal and Tommy Kahnle joined him to fill out the bullpen. But Flaherty will have a lot of eyeballs on him pitching behind Skubal on a team with high expectations in 2025.