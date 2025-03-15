In a surprising move, the Detroit Tigers are experimenting with Spencer Torkelson in right field as they deal with multiple injuries in their outfield. Torkelson, primarily a first baseman, will start in right field for the Tigers' Grapefruit League game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, marking his first game action in the outfield since college. Despite the unconventional decision, Torkelson is fully embracing the opportunity.

“I 1,000% welcome it,” Torkelson said. “We've had some really key players go down this spring. I don’t know when they’re going to return, but for the time being, we still have to find ways to compete and win. I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Detroit’s outfield depth has taken a significant hit this spring with injuries to Parker Meadows and Matt Vierling, both of whom will start the season on the injured list. Additionally, Wenceel Pérez has been dealing with a lingering back issue, further depleting the Tigers' options.

Manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged that the team is trying to find creative ways to fill the gaps, but he made it clear that Torkelson’s move is not permanent.

Lack of outfield depth gives Spencer Torkelson a spot in the Tigers lineup

“This is not a major move,” Hinch said. “You’re not going to see him out there routinely, but we’d like it to be part of the availability in-game.”

While Torkelson has exclusively played first base in the majors, he does have some past experience in the outfield. He played left field as a freshman at Arizona State and spent time in right field during a collegiate summer league in 2018. However, since being drafted first overall in 2020, he has only played first base and occasionally served as a designated hitter.

Bench coach George Lombard, a former big-league outfielder, has been working with Torkelson to prepare him for the transition, while teammates Riley Greene and Meadows have also provided pointers.

“No ego; learn from the best and compete,” Torkelson said. “Just go out there, be an athlete and attack balls—that’s my mindset. We’ll learn the mechanics as we go.”

One of the biggest reasons the Tigers are considering ways to keep Torkelson in the lineup is his impressive offensive resurgence this spring. After struggling through the 2024 season and spending over two months in Triple-A, Torkelson has been one of Detroit’s best hitters in camp.

Through 13 spring training games, he has posted a .930 OPS with four home runs, showing signs of regaining his power stroke. With his bat heating up, the Tigers want to maximize his opportunities in the lineup, and adding positional versatility could help accomplish that.

“With Tork coming in and having to fight for his position, it’s a slippery slope asking him to do both,” Hinch said. “We were entirely focused this winter on some adjustments on the hitting side. Now, the way he's swung the bat, we’ll sprinkle in the outfield.”

The Tigers are not expecting Torkelson to be a long-term outfield solution, but with their current roster crunch, it’s worth exploring. Given the lack of healthy outfielders, Detroit could see a lineup that features Torkelson in right field and Javier Báez in center field—a scenario that seemed unthinkable just weeks ago. For now, Torkelson remains focused on doing whatever the team needs, embracing the challenge with enthusiasm.

“It’s definitely new,” he said. “Playing college league outfield is a little different than playing big league-level outfield. But I’m excited for the opportunity.” Whether or not he sees regular-season action in the outfield, his willingness to adapt is a positive sign for a Tigers team looking to build a winning culture.