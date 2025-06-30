The Detroit Tigers got a nice win against the Minnesota Twins, and it probably wouldn't have happened unless Spencer Torkelson had a great double play during the game. Many people on social media had a lot of good things to say about Torkelson's strong play.

“Spencer Torkelson just made a spectacular play to turn a 3-6-3 DP,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The metrics still don't love Spencer Torkelson's defense (-1 DRS, -2 OAA). But the eye test is much improved over the past two years,” a second user wrote.

“Great example of how much Torkelson has improved his defensive game over the past year, a third user wrote.

Article Continues Below

The Tigers have been playing some great baseball this season, and they're at the top of the AL Central. Though Torkelson has had some great plays this season, it's been other players, such as Javier Baez, who have been key to their success. Tigers manager AJ Hinch spoke about Baez and his strong play this season.

“We waited until he got very healthy into spring and back into games and he and I met and he asked, ‘what can I do to help this team be better?' We just came to that agreement, like, you can move around, like, second base, third base, shortstop, little bit of center,” Baez said. “We didn't know exactly where the piece was going to fit, but we knew he could contribute in a lot of different ways. And when I said center field, his eyes lit up… He was like, ‘I've been trying to tell people I can play center field.'

“Now, it's different when you're shagging in BP or it's theory you're going to play center field. But he did that for a better part of a month while we were trying to get healthy… So now he's back at shortstop and playing virtually everyday at that position. I started him at second the other day, he moved in game to third base two or three games ago. The jack of all trades part of Javy's game is awesome.”

The Tigers should continue to play good throughout the season, and it will be interesting to see if they can keep rolling.