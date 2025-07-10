Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry had a fantastic experience at Comerica Park on Wednesday. As the stands filled with excited fans, the big screen lit up with a nice video that announced McKinstry's selection to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

As the fans erupted into applause, McKinstry walked to the edge of the clubhouse, noticed the fans cheering for him, and broke down in tears.

Though the 30-year-old wasn’t picked in the first round of voting, he later earned a spot as a reserve on the American League roster. This makes him the fifth Tigers player to be named an All-Star this year, joining the ranks of Tarik Skubal, Gleyber Torres, Javier Báez, and Riley Greene.

Notably, McKinstry is the only first-time All-Star among them. It’s also a significant achievement for Detroit, marking the first time since 2013 that it has had five players have been selected for the Midsummer Classic.

McKinstry's selection represents a notable turnaround in his career this year. After three seasons with the Tigers, the Central Michigan product is having the best all-around season of his career. He has 84 games and 315 plate appearances this year, hitting .283 with a .357 on-base percentage and .460 slugging percentage for a .817 OPS. He has eight triples, second most in the American League, and is likely to set personal records for hits, home runs, and RBIs.

But his contributions extend beyond just hitting. Known for his defensive flexibility, McKinstry has played six different positions this season. He’s also made a significant impact on the basepaths. His all-around skills—defense, offense, and speed—ultimately bolstered his All-Star candidacy, even after not cutting it in the initial voting.

While he won’t be starting Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Atlanta, McKinstry will still have his moment in the spotlight. For a player who has faced inconsistency and uncertainty in his career, the warm reception from the home crowd and this honor serve as a well-deserved reward for his years of hard work and determination.