The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is set to kick off on July 15. With the game right around the corner, the league announced that it's making a major change that will certainly catch the attention of umpires.

Reports indicate that MLB will utilize an “automated ball-strike system” in the upcoming All-Star Game, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN. It is going to be the same system the league used during spring training.

“The automated ball-strike system is coming to the All-Star Game next week in Atlanta. MLB officials added the feature to the annual exhibition game, knowing it could be a precursor to becoming a permanent part of the major leagues as soon as next year.”

Rogers goes on to explain how MLB will utilize the automated ball-strike system. The umpires are not going to be completely replaced. Instead, the league is going to use a challenge system that only the pitcher, catcher, and hitter can call.

“The same process used this past spring training will be used for the Midsummer Classic: Each team will be given two challenges with the ability to retain them if successful. Only a pitcher, catcher or hitter can ask for a challenge and it has to happen almost immediately after the pitch. The player will tap his hat or helmet indicating to the umpire he wants to challenge while any help from the dugout or other players on the field is not allowed.”

It's a system that is more of an aid for MLB umpires rather than something that removes them from the game entirely. This allows for games to continue playing as they are with the little help of an automated assistant in certain situations. Human error plays a large role in the sport of baseball, so this method allows for that to remain in the game.

The NL and AL All-Star teams have been announced. There were definitly some MLB stars who got snubbed from the big game. Regardless, this will be a fun contest to watch. So, make sure to tune into the contest on July 15 to see which team takes home the win.