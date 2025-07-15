Even though there were some high spots, ESPN got a fair amount of pushback from fans unhappy about a couple of production elements – mainly the split-screen and strange camera angles- during coverage of the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. Although the Home Run Derby is usually one of the most enjoyable events of the season, this year's broadcast left viewers underwhelmed.

One half of the split view was the batter, and the other half was the ball flight. The network likely thought they were improving the viewing experience. Still, for most of the fans, it became virtually impossible to follow the action, mainly because it was hard to monitor both the swing and the ball flight.

Fans flocked to social media to air their grievances about the Derby broadcast, with many saying that the main feed didn't provide a clear or immersive experience.

Some viewers even shared photos of their screens during the split-screen broadcast, humorously suggesting that ESPN should bring in director John DeMarsico next time to improve production.

Others pointed out that the quality of ESPN's baseball broadcasts has been slipping for years. Some questioned the logic behind dividing the screen if it only made the Derby harder to watch and enjoy.

ESPN's baseball product has gone really downhill in recent years, and this broadcast can pretty much sum up why,” Max Greenfield wrote.

The alternate Statcast broadcast on ESPN2 also had a split-screen format but different camera angles, making it easier to see. Either way, both broadcasts have been criticized for making it difficult to follow the live action as it unfolded.

Though some people railed about the quality, others made light of the situation by saying that the camera angles and directions made the production team seem “on fire” behind the camera at the Home Run Derby.

There was no shortage of sarcasm online, as many viewers expressed that they weren't surprised ESPN had once again managed to disrupt the Home Run Derby viewing experience with questionable production choices.

Is anyone actually surprised that ESPN could ruin the home run derby TV viewing experience?” YzguySydz asked.

The fast-paced format of the Home Run Derby, along with ESPN's camera and broadcast choices, threw off the event's natural flow, leaving fans wishing for improvements in future editions.

