Major League Baseball has acquired a minority stake in Jomboy Media and the two parties have announced they will collaborate on IP Growth, Special Event Ad Opportunities and more, according to a press release.

Some of Jomboy's content will also be shared on MLB platforms, Front Office Sports reported. The two sides will collaborate on MLB's jewel events like the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

“I continue to be amazed by what our community enables us to do through their endless support,” Jomboy Media Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien said in the release. “When we started talking about baseball on the internet, it was just a fun hobby. Our community is the reason we’ve been able to turn this from ‘just a hobby,' into something bigger than we ever could’ve imagined.”

O'Brien started the Talkin' Yanks podcast in 2017, which led him to establishing Jomboy Media. The partnership will help grow Jomboy properties, including Talkin' Yanks, as well as Talkin’ Baseball and The Warehouse Games.

Since its founding, Jomboy has grown to the tune of over 2 million YouTube subscribers, 400,000 followers on X and 957,000 followers on Instagram.

“Partnering with MLB marks a huge moment for Jomboy Media, and through this partnership, we’ll be able to give back to our community with storytelling that’s deeper than ever before,” O'Brien added.

“We have long admired the passionate fandom of Jimmy O’Brien and his unique ability to connect with baseball fans,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business and Media. “This partnership will ensure that Jomboy Media will have the resources and access to MLB intellectual property necessary to help it continue to grow. We are looking forward to bringing baseball fans more entertaining content to help further expand baseball’s online presence and deepen the connection between our sport and its fans.”

Jomboy Media CEO Courtney Hirsch added that the partnership will aid in the company ‘s storytelling and effort to grow the game.

“This partnership with MLB is a major milestone for Jomboy Media,” she said. “We’ve always believed that deep storytelling and our unique approach to content and community can grow the game — and now we’re excited to do that alongside the league itself. This collaboration gives us the opportunity to scale what we do best and reach more fans than ever.”