The Baltimore Orioles are having a disappointing season that fans want to soon forget. Baltimore parted ways with their manager in the middle of the campaign, and a name is being circulated as a possible full-time replacement. That person is Chicago Cubs coach Ryan Flaherty, per a USA TODAY report.

Flaherty currently works with the Cubs as a bench coach. He played six years with the Orioles, and has been attached to other managerial jobs before. Two years ago, he was considered for the San Diego Padres job.

The Cubs are leading the National League Central this season. The Orioles, meanwhile, are dead last in the American League East. Baltimore holds a 17-34 record.

The Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde following the year's rough start. Tony Mansolino is acting as interim manager, after previously serving as third-base coach. He is also considered a candidate for the full-time position.

Flaherty's name though is getting brought up by several other news outlets. He is one of several people named by Fox Baltimore as a candidate for the Orioles job.

There will be several MLB teams looking for managers for next season

Baltimore is one of three MLB teams that currently has an interim manager. The Orioles are joined by the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies, who are also struggling through disappointing campaigns. It is possible that a few other clubs will also part ways with their managers before the year is over.

Flaherty is likely to get mentioned for those jobs as well, if Baltimore decides to hold on to Mansolino or hire a different manager. Time will tell what happens in Baltimore, but it is safe to say Mansolino will have to show signs of life for the club to keep him.

Flaherty has a lot of playing experience in MLB. He suited up for the Orioles, Atlanta Braves and Cleveland Indians from 2012-2019. He has coached with the Padres as well as the Cubs.