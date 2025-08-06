As we get closer to the start of the college football season, the 2025 Texas football team has massive expectations. The expectations start and end with what Arch Manning is capable of. We saw flashes of his potential when he saw time in spots last season, and when he started due to Quinn Ewers' injury. With the offense all to himself, Manning should thrive and is the Heisman Trophy favorite.

On Wednesday, Paul Finebaum made a bold prediction and staked his claim on Arch Manning winning the Heisman Trophy after appearing on ESPN's “Get Up.” He reasoned that he expects Manning to live up to the hype entirely. He acknowledged the expectations are massive, but if anyone could live up to them, it's Manning.

“You know what the answer is,” Paul Finebaum said. “It’s Arch Manning. Here’s why. It’s not because I’m in love with the guy, it’s because he’s going to win that first game on the biggest stage in college football this year, and all of a sudden, it’s going to go from Arch Mania to it’s going to transcend the sport of college football.”

Texas football and Arch Manning start the season with a massive game against the defending champion Ohio State on the road in the Horseshoe in Columbus. If Texas wins that opening game, he will be a top consideration immediately. Paul Finebaum also explained that he believes the number of opportunities in front of Manning sets him apart in the Heisman's consideration because the SEC is littered with opportunities.

“He has so many other big moments throughout the season. The Heisman is often won by those moments. It doesn’t matter what the position is. It matters what kind of hype you get. So, when he has other games later in the season, like at Georgia,” Finebaum said. “And if he should win those games, he will move on to New York effectively and easily.”

Manning was a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2023 and has steadily waited for his opportunity. Last season, he completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns.

He has massive expectations and has a chance to finally help Texas get over the hump and win a National Championship after the Longhorns have lost in the College Football Playoff heartbreakingly in the last two years.