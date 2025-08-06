As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater addressed his recent high school coaching suspension in South Florida, emphasizing his intentions were rooted in care and protection.

In a press conference with ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Wednesday, Bridgewater reflected on the incident that led to his suspension from Miami Northwestern Senior High School, where he coached last season.

“Honestly, everyone knows that I’m just a terrific guy, terrific giver as well, and I’m a protector – I’m a father first before anything,” Bridgewater said. “When I decided to coach those players became my sons and I wanted to make sure that I protect them in the best way I can.”

Teddy Bridgewater talks about his suspension from coaching high school due to impermissible benefits that included Uber and meals for players. “Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood. Things can happen when kids are walking home. I was just trying to protect them.” pic.twitter.com/7NH3U9bTIz — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 6, 2025

The 32-year-old explained that the suspension came after he provided students with Uber rides and meals. He clarified the situation in a Facebook post earlier last month, stating that Miami Northwestern issued the suspension despite him not being officially employed by the school.

“The suspension came from MNW and it's impossible to suspend someone who doesn't work for you,” Bridgewater wrote. “So if I’m suspended from MNW I’m free to go to another school of my choice but I’M NOT GOING ANYWHERE.”

Bridgewater also added, “If it comes down to it, I will volunteer from the bleachers like I used to in 2018 and 2019 when no one had a problem.”

Teddy Bridgewater hopes Buccaneers return inspires former Miami Northwestern players

In Wednesday’s media session, he elaborated on the difficult nature of stepping away from a team he had bonded with deeply.

“It was very, it was difficult. I have so many relationships with those young men down in South Florida at Miami Northwestern,” Bridgewater said. “The bonds, the establishment – Leon Strawder, Calvin Russell, Nicholas Lennear, Nicsaint Joseph – just the list goes on and on. It’s a great group of kids, man… you know, they see so much hope when they look at me.”

Bridgewater said that returning to the NFL serves as a form of inspiration for his players.

“I think now that I’m back in the league it’s actually going to be motivation for them as well,” he said. “They’ll get to play again on Friday night and probably get to drive across the state and come watch the Bucs play and see coach on the sideline.”

Bridgewater led Miami Northwestern to a Class 3A state championship in 2024 during his first season as head coach. He returned to the NFL in December, signing with the Detroit Lions as a backup to Jared Goff. Though he did not appear in a regular-season game, he completed his only pass attempt in the playoffs for three yards during a 45-31 divisional round loss to the Washington Commanders.

Bridgewater joined the Buccaneers this offseason and is expected to provide veteran depth at quarterback during training camp and the preseason. Tampa Bay’s exhibition game against Tennessee kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.