With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, two names have surfaced repeatedly among executives as likely headliners in major deadline deals: Cubs outfielder Owen Caissie and Mariners catcher Harry Ford.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rival GMs overwhelmingly identified Caissie and Ford as the top prospects most likely to be traded by contending teams looking to make a splash. While both organizations are firmly in the playoff hunt, they also face roster crunches that make moving these top-tier talents a strategic option.

Caissie, ranked as the No. 43 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline, has emerged as the crown jewel of the Cubs’ system following the promotions of Matt Shaw and Cade Horton. The 22-year-old slugger has impressed at Triple-A Iowa, slashing .278/.386/.575 with 19 homers and a .961 OPS entering the weekend. His raw power has long been a point of intrigue, and it’s now translating into production on the doorstep of the big leagues.

MLB prospects could be on the move at the deadline

But there’s a catch — Chicago’s current outfield of Seiya Suzuki, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Kyle Tucker is among the strongest in baseball. With Tucker set to hit free agency after this season, there could be a future opening for Caissie, but for a Cubs team in win-now mode, the more immediate need may be pitching.

“If Edward Cabrera is the answer for the Cubs’ rotation, Caissie likely needs to be in that deal,” one executive noted.

Despite the speculation, Caissie remains grounded. “I don’t have Twitter, so I don’t check that stuff at all,” he told reporters. “I’m just going to show up at the ballpark every day with a smile on my face and just try to be the best I can be.”

Meanwhile, over in Seattle, Ford is dealing with a similar situation. The 22-year-old catcher, drafted 12th overall in 2021, is having a strong season with Triple-A Tacoma, batting .307/.421/.473 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs. He’s also shown speed on the basepaths and strong plate discipline.

Still, with Cal Raleigh entrenched as the Mariners’ catcher for the foreseeable future, Ford’s path to the big leagues is blocked. That’s why many executives believe he’s Seattle’s most valuable trade piece — especially as they pursue corner infield power like Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez or Josh Naylor.

Ford, for his part, is leaving things up to faith. “My career is in God’s hands and I just let it be where He decides it will go,” he said.

The Mariners, currently holding the final AL Wild Card spot, need bats to solidify their lineup. While Ford is highly regarded, the front office may determine he’s more valuable as a trade asset than a future backup.

For both Caissie and Ford, the writing may be on the wall. Whether their names are called in July or not, they represent the premium cost of winning now — talented, major-league-ready prospects that may never suit up for the organizations that developed them.