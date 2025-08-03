Arguably the biggest storyline of this offseason for the Golden State Warriors has been the future prospects of wing Jonathan Kuminga, who has long been a polarizing player in the Bay Area and whose trade market has dried up, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Still, recently, the Sacramento Kings have been tied to the former 2021 first round draft pick in a potential trade scenario.

Sam Amick of The Athletic recently stopped by 95.7 The Game and spoke on the current state of those talks and what it would take to get the Warriors on board.

“So, it feels like that the focus for the Warriors, I mean, for one, I was actually told that that Keegan Murray and Keon Ellis have not even been discussed for what it's worth,” reported Amick, via Hoopshype. “And then on top of that, the Warriors' focus seems to be on the pick, and if the Kings want the Warriors request is then go completely unprotected on the 2030 first rounder.

“I think if the Kings obliged, then it feels like that deal would get done. And so it feels like the focus is more on the pick than it is them trying to get any other young prospects from the Kings.”

The 2030 draft pick from the Kings could be especially valuable considering the current trajectory of the Sacramento franchise.

Strange times for the Warriors

The Warriors' reported desire for draft compensation as opposed to current NBA talent from the Kings would seem to signify more of a long term outlook for the Golden State front office; however, the team is currently trying to wring everything it can out of the Stephen Curry era before it's too late, making win-now moves more of a realistic pathway to that outcome.

There's no denying Kuminga's talent, which he flashed after Curry got injured in the Warriors' second round series loss vs the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, there have also been plenty of questions about Kuminga's fit in Steve Kerr's offense and whether he is truly a good complementary piece for a Curry-led team.

In any case, we could be finding out how the Kuminga situation resolves itself sooner rather than later.