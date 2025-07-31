The San Diego Padres entered the Major League Baseball trade deadline under pressure. Despite riding a five game winning streak, their status as contenders was in doubt. After two huge deals at the MLB trade deadline, the Padres view themselves as contenders. Trading for Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and outfielder Ramon Laureano is proof of that.

San Diego completed the deal just hours after acquiring Mason Miller and JP Sears from the Athletics. While conversations surrounding the futures of Dylan Cease and Robert Suarez swirled around the Padres' front office, they moved decisively through the market. Now, they are in position to make a push in their division during the final stretch of MLB's regular season.

ESPN's Jeff Passan confirmed the deal that saw the Padres secure two of the Orioles' better players this season. Baltimore's season has been one of the league's biggest disappointments after having a great year in 2024. Entering the trade deadline, the Orioles are on their second manager of the season and one of the league's worst offensive groups.

While their core of young stars were untouchable, large portions of Baltimore's roster was available at the deadline. The Orioles sent outfielder Cedric Mullins to the New York Mets. Starting pitcher Zach Eflin was on Baltimore's trade block, even after being put on the team's injured list. Contenders took advantage, snatching pieces away from Baltimore on Thursday.

Baltimore entered the season with high hopes. However, their MLB trade deadline plans were centered around selling high on their expendable veterans. They did as well as they could have done, considering the circumstances. However, their main takeaway is a disappointing one.

Here are grades for the Orioles and Padres after the blockbuster deal.

Orioles: C+

Heading into the MLB trade deadline, every team in the American League East was in the spotlight. While the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox have playoff aspirations, that is where is ends. The Tampa Bay Rays have slipped down in the standings, joining the Orioles at the bottom of the division. Because of that, both teams were sellers at the trade deadline.

Zach Eflin received a lot of buzz in the hours preceding the MLB trade deadline. However, Ryan O'Hearn was the best Orioles player available, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniels. After representing Baltimore in the All-Star Game, teams around the league wanted to bring him in. That much interest allowed the Orioles to set their desire price.

O'Hearn would have fetched a healthy return by himself. However, the fact that Laureano was also included in the deal is interesting. He became a versatile backup after Tyler O'Neill returned from Baltimore's injured list. However, he was one of many expendable pieces the Orioles could throw into a deal to make things happen. Luckily for the front office, that is what happened.

Every deal Baltimore made at the MLB trade deadline was made with an eye on the future. Boston Bateman highlights the list of prospects that the Orioles got from the Padres. He and the rest of Baltimore's newest additions might not be ready to contribute right away. However, the team is young enough that they can all grow together and join one of the league's most talented cores.

Padres: A-

If there was a defined pecking order in the National League West, the Padres would be firmly in second. Despite San Diego's fiery start to the season, the consensus opinion was that the Los Angeles Dodgers were still the favorites. Because of that and the team's inconsistency at the plate, the Padres were among MLB's most aggressive trade deadline teams.

San Diego solved a lot of the problems in their pitching staff when they brought in Miller and Sears. However, their offensive issues remained a big concern. However, O'Hearn's bat is a massive upgrade at first base. Luis Arraez was not doing terribly, but the gap between him and the All-Star is a massive one. He and Laureano strengthen what was already a good staring lineup.

The one downside to the trade was just how many prospects the Padres had to part ways with. According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, Bateman highlights a list of six top prospects that left San Diego to make the deal happen. Blockbuster trades at the MLB trade deadline can gut a team's farm system. The Padres proved that in the span of just two trades this season.

While 2025 is not a make-or-break season for San Diego, it is an important one. Both trades were made in the hopes that they can track the Dodgers down and take control of the NL West. If the Padres can do that, people won't care how much their MLB trade deadline additions cost them. However, they need to make the most of each deal in order for the Orioles and Athletics to not walk away as long-term winners.