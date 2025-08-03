The Boston Red Sox have seen a lot of production from rookie sensation Marcelo Mayer during this campaign. Boston's rookie infielder though is getting some bad news, due to a recent injury. His sprained wrist is proving to be more serious than originally thought and may require season-ending surgery, per USA Today.

The Red Sox are consulting with specialists to see what is the best course of action. Mayer got hurt in a game in late July and has been on the injured list since then. His last action was in a game on July 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“Yeah, it’s super annoying,” said Mayer, per MLB.com. “There's really no way around it. All I can do now is just try to get better from it, keep working harder and try to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Mayer is hitting .228 this season, with four home runs. The Red Sox rookie has also posted 10 runs batted in, in 44 game appearances.

The Red Sox have surged in the last few months of the season. Boston is now second in the American League East, with a 61-51 record.

The Red Sox are battling back in the American League East

The injury to Mayer is certainly not great news for the Red Sox. Boston has won seven of their last 10 games and is pushing for a wild card berth in the AL East. Boston is just four games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for first in the division.

Mayer was getting work at both second and third base for Boston. He is frustrated that he can't help the team at the moment.

“It's brutal,” Mayer said. “Obviously, this is not a spot I want to be in. I want to be out there playing every day, trying to help the team win. As an athlete, all we want to do is play and go out there and just do what we do best. So it's super frustrating.”

Mayer made his MLB debut for the Red Sox in late May. He was brought in to help shore up the infield defense, following an injury to Alex Bregman. Bregman was able to later return to the team in the summer.

Boston plays the Houston Astros on Sunday.