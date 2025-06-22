The New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants both appear to be rolling toward the playoffs with plenty of baseball left to play this season, but there is always room for improvement and that is no different with these two. As the trade deadline continues to get closer and closer, both teams could be looking for upgrades at certain spots.

On the other end of the spectrum, teams who are falling out of the race will be looking to get future assets back for some of their veteran players. The Pittsburgh Pirates are one of those squads, and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is one of the names that could be on the way out.

The Yankees and Giants are two teams that could be in the market for Kiner-Falefa, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are keeping a close eye on versatile Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who should be available at the trade deadline,” Nightengale wrote.

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .280 this season, so he could be a solid piece who gets on base at the bottom of either of these lineups. He still isn't producing very many runs, but he can still be a good addition for cheap. He is also a solid player in the field that would add depth to the middle infield of both squads.

Article Continues Below

Of course, if the Yankees do end up adding the 30-year old, it would be a reunion after he played in pinstripes in 2022 and 2023.

The Yankees are just coming out the other side of a brutal offensive slump after blowing out the Orioles 9-0 on Saturday night while the Giants are in the middle of a very tight series with the Boston Red Sox.

As it stands, the Giants are just 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, so it makes sense why they would be trying to improve and get back on level terms with the defending champs. On the other side, the Yankees are in the lead in the AL East but are fending off a spirited push from the Tamps Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays.

While it may not be the flashiest thing to do on paper, adding a player like Kiner-Falefa could be the difference between a division title and a wild card spot in these tight races.