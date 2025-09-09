After signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Tigers this offseason following seven seasons with the New York Yankees, Gleyber Torres returns to the Bronx for his first game at Yankee Stadium since leaving the team, adding an extra layer of significance to the Yankees vs. Tigers series.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke, highlighting both Torres’ consistency in New York and his impact in Detroit.

“He's a staple in their lineup and a really good player,” Aaron Boone said. “We saw that here, especially the kind of finish he had last year, the final two months of the season. He's kind of carried it over there and been really consistent for them.” He also added that he expects a positive reaction from fans when Torres takes the field: “He certainly deserves that,” he said, according to Bryan Hoch X post.

The last time Torres stepped on the Yankee Stadium grass was during Game 5 of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The night before, he had delivered a three-run home run in Game 4, a pivotal moment that remains in the memory of fans for his ability to shine in high-pressure situations.

Now with Detroit, Torres has maintained the steady play that defined his tenure in New York. Over seven seasons with the Yankees, he posted a .265 batting average with 138 home runs and 441 RBIs, solidifying himself as one of the Bronx’s most recognized players. Boone emphasized how that level of play has translated seamlessly to his new team, pointing out that the Venezuelan infielder continues to be a reliable presence in the Tigers’ lineup.

As for how he will feel returning to Yankee Stadium, Torres admitted he isn’t sure.

“To be honest, I don’t know. Maybe. Who knows? For sure, I’m going to see my teammates; it’s going to be fun to play against them. It’s going to be a really good competitive series. But just try to compete, be with the boys, try to win the series, and we’ll see about the feelings when I get there,” he said, according to The Sporting News.