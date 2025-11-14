The Seattle Mariners expected a tight finish in the 2025 AL MVP race, and the debate intensified the moment the results dropped. The reaction to Aaron Judge claiming the award spread quickly after he won by a narrow margin, triggering immediate outrage from Mariners fans. Many pointed to the AL MVP voting results as evidence that Cal Raleigh’s historic season carried more weight.

The catcher delivered a rare blend of power and durability in 2025, leading all of MLB with 60 home runs while handling the physical demands of catching over 1,000 innings. Supporters felt his mix of offense, defense, and leadership placed him ahead of Judge in overall value, especially as the team surged to the division title.

That frustration exploded across social media. Mariners fans erupted in fury after Judge's 2025 AL MVP win, with Seattle fans decrying the snub of Raleigh's catcher-masterclass season as a blatant case of Yankee favoritism.

“To out it bluntly, it is total b*llshit that Judge won the mvp award. Cal Raleigh was robbed point blank in front of the entire world,” fumed @sportsmachineNH.

“Nah, f*ck that. East coast writers handing the award to Judge who only made an offensive impact. Cal got robbed. Sad day in MLB history when the one who deserves the award dint get it because an east coast poster boy existed,” wrote @Havoc_XXI.

“Cal got f*cking robbed for #MVP Get people who watch the f*cking games. There is a best offensive player award, Judge no doubt. The Mariners would be a shell without Cal. Definitely Most Valuable Player,” @nrthamricanskum posted.

USA Today’s Michael Schwab weighed in on the MVP fallout with a blunt reaction as well: “Cal Raleigh should have won MVP. #Rigged”

Despite the outrage, the debate is unlikely to fade anytime soon. Many believe Raleigh had the greatest season a catcher has ever had, and the belief that he was the rightful MVP remains strong across Seattle.