Aaron Judge’s latest accomplishment highlighted another historic chapter for the New York Yankees Thursday night, as the superstar slugger secured his second straight AL MVP award. The Yankees entered the week with strong momentum across the organization, and Judge’s back-to-back MVP awards only strengthened that surge.

His latest honor pushed the Yankees into the center of another landmark moment, deepening a franchise MVP legacy that stretches back generations. By becoming the first Yankees player since the early 1960s to win consecutive American League MVP awards, Judge connected the modern era with the legends who built the club’s identity. His achievement added his name to a group that helped shape the sport and reinforced his standing as the face of the franchise.

The Yankees took to their official X account (formerly known as Twitter), sharing that Judge’s third MVP placed him in one of the rarest tiers in franchise history. The team noted that only a few players have ever matched a run like this.

“Rise and Repeat.

@TheJudge44 joins Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, and Roger Maris as the only Yankees to win back-to-back MVP awards.”

Judge’s 2025 season propelled him into this exclusive group. The Yankees star outfielder played in nearly every game and led the American League with a .331 batting average while adding 53 home runs and a 1.145 OPS. The 33-year-old slugger’s all-around production pushed the club to 94 wins and helped secure one of the tightest MVP races in recent years. That ability to repeat elite numbers after a dominant 2024 campaign reinforced his place as the centerpiece of the lineup.

The legends who achieved consecutive MVP seasons did so during some of the franchise’s greatest eras. By joining Yogi Berra, Mickey Mantle, and Roger Maris, Judge connected his era to a lineage that stretches back more than six decades. His three MVP trophies also placed him alongside Joe DiMaggio, marking another milestone in the franchise’s historic award count.

The club now moves forward with a player performing at a level few have matched. Judge’s sustained excellence continues to elevate his legacy as one of this generation’s best.