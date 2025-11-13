Zac Gallen is about to turn MLB Free Agency on its head. The Arizona Diamondbacks star is expected to reject his qualifying offer, placing one of the league’s most polished arms directly in the path of two East Coast giants. With the New York Yankees and New York Mets both searching for a true rotation anchor, the market shifts fast. And Gallen, a New Jersey native who thrives under pressure, fits the energy of New York baseball in every possible way.

A New York Tug-of-War for Zac Gallen Begins

The Mets need stability. Their rotation cracked under injuries and inconsistency last season, leaving fans restless and ownership frustrated. Gallen solves that instantly. He commands the strike zone, keeps his heartbeat low under stadium lights, and most importantly, carries himself like a No. 1. Those traits matter in Queens, where expectations rise the moment a pitcher steps on the mound at Citi Field. Sources around the league expect the Mets to “push aggressively,” even if it means a contract that stretches deep and expensive.

But the Yankees won’t sit back. They’ve watched the AL arms race tighten, and their reliance on Gerrit Cole has grown too heavy. The Bronx wants another ace, a pitcher who can win a cold October night. Gallen has been that for years. He finished third for the Cy Young, steered the Diamondbacks through postseason storms, and built a reputation for delivering when everything breaks loud around him. It’s the exact profile the Yankees chase.

Then comes the Boras factor. Gallen’s agent, Scott Boras, has already laid the groundwork for a frenzy. “You really learn after being in these rooms that the availability of starting pitchers is pint size,” Boras said. “So we know that a lot of teams are going to be 14-gallon, and so there's no amount of truth to the idea that Gallen couldn't fill up a rotation.” It was classic Boras wordplay, and classic market signaling. Translation: prepare for a bidding war.

The question now isn’t whether a New York team will pursue Gallen. It’s whether either club can afford not to in this roaring MLB Free Agency chase. The Mets crave momentum. The Yankees crave dominance. And Gallen, calm in chaos, may soon choose which roar he wants behind him. Which side wins the battle for an ace?