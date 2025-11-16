Scoring your first basket in the NBA is a monumental occasion for rookies. It's a lasting memory for a young player that makes it “official” that they're in the league. During the Los Angeles Lakers' blowout win over the Milwaukee Bucks, rookie forward Adou Thiero scored his first NBA basket by making two free throws.

Of course, Thiero and the Lakers wanted the game ball as a souvenir of sorts for the rookie. However, the officials of the game refused to give the game ball up. Seeing the commotion, Giannis Antetokounmpo walked over to the Bucks staffer holding the ball, took it, and gave it to the Lakers group that formed. It was a heartwarming gesture from the star.

Giannis is a REAL ONE 💯 The Lakers wanted the game ball for Adou Thiero, who scored his first NBA points, but the refs were not allowing it. Giannis stepped in and secured it for the young fella ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2ABmAjwEc3 — Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Afterwards, Jared Vanderbilt revealed that the lead official warned him that he would be written up for this incident.

“[Fraher] said he's going to write me up,” Vanderbilt told ESPN. “I don't know what the hell he's talking about. These refs, they just want to have their power or something, I don't know. I don't know what he was reaching for. That's been a thing since way before I was in the league. What, was he going to take the ball home or something?”

This gesture with the Lakers is a far cry from the last time Antetokounmpo was involved with a game ball. Against the Indiana Pacers two seasons ago, Antetokounmpo made the headlines. Like the Lakers, the Pacers wanted the game ball for their rookie at the time. However, Giannis was unwilling to give the ball up, as he also scored a career-high 64 points during that game.

Thiero, the Lakers' second-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, was able to get a chance to play due to LA blowing out the Bucks. Luka Doncic was once again excellent, dropping 41 points, six assists, and nine rebounds. DeAndre Ayton chipped in another double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.