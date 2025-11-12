As the winter meetings approach, there are some questions as to whether Gerrit Cole will be ready for 2026 and how he will perform for the New York Yankees. Yet, agent Scott Boras has the hype train, sending a warning to the rest of the league, according to Brendan Kuty, reporter for the Atlantic.

“Scott Boras said Gerrit Cole feels great and is in great shape, and even sent him video of him pitching the other day,” Kuty wrote on X. “He's excited… he has all weapons available to him.”

The prognosis is that Cole is making good progress as he attempts to return this season. Significantly, it would be a boost to the Yanks after Cole missed the 2025 season due to Tommy John Surgery. Not having Cole for the season was a big detriment to the Yankees, as they finished second in the division. While they made it to the AL Divisional Series, the Yankees fell to the Blue Jays, ending any hopes of a title.

The Yankees still had the fourth-best ERA in the majors without their ace. Now, with him potentially returning to the rotation, this team has the chance to do even more. Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 2024 over 17 starts. Before that, he went 15-4 with a 2.63 ERA over 33 starts in 2023.

The former Cy Young winner has been rehabbing his elbow since the surgery. Although Cole has been frustrated about not playing, there is a good chance he might come back strong. There have been numerous comebacks from Tommy John Surgery. Some of the names that have returned successfully include Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani, John Smoltz, and Stephen Strasburg. While the road to recovery is difficult, Cole might return stronger and become a dangerous weapon for the Yankees.

The next few months will be important as Cole looks to be ready for Spring Training. With a successful recovery, the veteran can get back to leading the Yankees as they attempt to win their 28th championship in franchise history.