Aaron Judge stands alone. After yet another stellar season, the New York Yankees' star outfielder has won his third American League MVP award. Judge beat out Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh for the award this season.

The AL MVP trophy is staying in the Bronx! Aaron Judge is the @officialBBWAA American League Most Valuable Player for a third time! pic.twitter.com/onRoEYws94 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 14, 2025

Judge came into the season as the reigning MVP in the AL. After a season where he led the entire MLB in most batting statistics, many wondered if the Yankees star could maintain this form. After Judge's first MVP season in 2022, he experienced a slight dip in his production.

Instead, though, Judge continued to be dominant at the plate for the Yankees. The star hitter led the entire MLB in all four batting splits (batting average, OBP, SLG, and OPS) and hit 53 home runs. He also led the AL in runs scored this season with 137. However, his 53 home run mark was not the best mark in the AL this season.

Instead, that honor went to Raleigh. The Mariners catcher had his best season of his career so far, morphing into arguably the best home run hitter in the MLB this season. Raleigh had a career-high 60 home runs this season, leading the entire MLB. That, coupled with his above-average hitting rates, made him a worthy competitor to the Yankees star.

That was reflected in the voting results. Judge got 17 first-place votes, while Raleigh got 13 first-place votes. The Yankees star finished first with 355 total votes, while the Mariners hitter wasn't too far behind with 335 votes.