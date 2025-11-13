“He was a terrific addition for us last year,” Cashman said about Bellinger. “He played a big role in the amount of success we wound up having. Certainly, we'd love to have him come back to us. We'd be better served if we can retain him, but if not, then we'll have to look at alternative ways to fill it and see where that takes us. It's pretty early in the process, but I've said it before and I'll say it again: Of course, we'd like to have him back.”

The 2025 campaign was Bellinger's first with the Yankees after the organization traded for him from the Chicago Cubs. He proved to be as efficient as ever, as the former NL MVP finished the season with a .272 batting average and .334 OBP while recording 160 hits, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs. His 29 dingers are the most he's recorded in a single season in six years.

It's unclear exactly what kind of contract Cody Bellinger will sign this offseason. However, many expect him to eventually sign a deal that pays him somewhere between $140 million to $180 million.