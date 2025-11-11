The New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Division Series, ending their 2025 season. After watching their division foes win the American League pennant and nearly snag the World Series, the pressure is on this offseason. But Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has started that offseason on an odd foot by skipping the annual GM Meetings.

“Yankees GM Brian Cashman will not be attending this week’s MLB GM Meetings in Las Vegas. Not sure why. He is expected to talk to beat writers remotely on Wednesday. Manager Aaron Boone isn’t in Vegas either. He’s in Arizona visiting family,” Randy Miller of NJ.com reported. Rumors swirled that he was only late because of a flight delay. But according to Miller, MLB confirmed Cashman's absence.

The Yankees made a lot of significant moves last offseason, signing Max Fried and trading for Cody Bellinger and Devin Williams after losing Juan Soto. This offseason, Bellinger and Williams are free agents, while pitching injuries could have them back in that free-agent pool. The GM Meetings are the first big event of the offseason, and the Yankees have no representation.

While the GM Meetings are not as important as the Winter Meetings in terms of free-agent conversations, it can be the building block for an offseason. With a team that requires numerous changes, it is an easy criticism for upset fans to say that the GM should attend the meeting. A week in Vegas, as the cold weather rolls into New York, doesn't sound half bad, either.

The Yankees are already very injured for the 2026 campaign, and it is not just the pitching. Shortstop Anthony Volpe will start the season in the minors, making the noise around that position even louder. The offseason is already starting out on an odd foot for the Yankees.