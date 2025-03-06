New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil is dealing with an injury. The starting pitcher is battling a concerning high-grade lat strain. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman provided a loose Gil injury timeline while speaking to reporters on Thursday, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Luis Gil was sent to New York for additional testing, Brian Cashman said. The hope is that Gil will be back ‘sometime in the summer,' with Cashman estimating Gil will be out for at least three months,” Hoch wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Gil's injury is a difficult blow for a Yankees ball club that is already battling uncertainty heading into the season. Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu are both expected to begin the season on the injured list. Gleyber Torres left the team in free agency.

The Yankees did add talent during the offseason, bringing in Max Fried, Cody Bellinger and other important players. New York reached the World Series a season ago and they are looking to accomplish a similar feat in 2025. However, this time they want to win their first championship since 2009.

Gil's absence will be difficult to overcome. The 26-year-old pitched to a 3.50 ERA while striking out 171 hitters across 151.1 innings pitched. He earned the American League Rookie of the Year Award given his quality performance. Without Gil, the Yankees would not have found as much success as they did last year.

Nevertheless, New York is hopeful that they have enough pitching depth to still win on a consistent basis despite Gil's injury. As long as Gil does return “sometime in the summer” like Cashman said, the Yankees should be alright. Still, this is a ball club with a number of question marks heading into the upcoming 2025 campaign.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Luis Gil's injury situation as they are made available.