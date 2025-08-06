The New York Yankees are on a five-game losing streak entering Wednesday's contest against the Texas Rangers. It's been a bit ugly for the team in recent weeks, as the roster is seemingly struggling right now. So much so that one MLB Insider predicts New York is going to miss the playoffs outright.

During a guest appearance on “Foul Territory,” Insider Jim Bowden claims he does not believe the Yankees will make the playoffs. He states that the AL West is just too strong and that too many teams from that division are showing signs of making a strong postseason push. Bowden also highlights the injury woes, especially in regards to Aaron Judge.

“I'm gonna go no,” said Bowden about the Yankees potentially making the playoffs. “I'm gonna go no because I really love the AL West's three teams right now. I think what Seattle [Mariners] did at the deadline, I think they can get to the World Series. I've been on Texas' [Rangers] bandwagon… And Houston's [Astros] not going away…

“The vibe in New York is not great. They're not playing well,” continued Bowden… “And I'm worried about Aaron Judge. The way the Yankees announced his injury, they said it was a ‘no acute injury' to the ulnar collateral ligament. Then they said there's a PRP injection. So, that means there's a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament.”

The Yankees were incredibly busy at the trade deadline in the hopes of improving the roster for the playoff push. However, the club has been on a downward spiral since the deadline. The long list of injuries certainly doesn't help either.

If New York hopes to reach the postseason, then the team is going to have to turn things around, and quickly. The Yankees are in third place in the AL East right now after being at the top of the division for the first half of the season. There is still time to turn things around, but it needs to happen sooner rather than later.