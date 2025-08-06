The New York Yankees are quickly falling out of the American League playoff picture. The Yankees now own just a 0.5-game lead over the Texas Rangers, with whom they are currently in a series. The Rangers have won the first two games of the series, and a sweep would result in them jumping the Yankees for the third Wild Card spot.

Things are not looking good for the 27-time champions.

On Wednesday, ahead of the series finale, the team got a few injury updates from Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network.

Reliever Fernando Cruz threw a bullpen on Monday and is expected to return to the team soon, according to manager Aaron Boone. Cruz will have one more bullpen session later this week.

Another reliever, Ryan Yarbrough, threw a live session this week and will do one more either Thursday or Friday, according to Boone. Boone also said that they have yet to decide if Yarbrough will return as a starter or put him back in the bullpen as a long reliever. Either way, this is great news for the Yankees as they are expected to have a bullpen boost in the coming weeks. New York is running out of time to establish dominance in the AL, as they did a season ago.

Aaron Judge is trying to get back on the field for the Yankees. He was activated from the IL and played as a DH in Tuesday's game. Marakovits said that Judge mentioned that he felt good.

The Yankees will go as far as Judge takes them. They cannot risk his injury recurring. There is nothing wrong with taking their time getting him back in right field.

The Yankees are currently tied 1-1 with the Rangers in the top of the 4th inning. The Yankees are hoping Carlos Rodon can help them avoid the series sweep.