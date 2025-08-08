The New York Yankees made another roster shake-up Thursday, officially releasing right-handed pitcher JT Brubaker ahead of their weekend clash with the Houston Astros. The move comes just days after Brubaker was designated for assignment and signals the club’s ongoing effort to tighten its bullpen amid a rocky start to August.

Brubaker, 31, was let go after pitching 16 innings in 12 relief appearances this season, posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.19 WHIP—his best statistical stretch in the majors since debuting with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020. Despite the solid numbers in limited action, his underlying metrics told a more concerning story. He struck out just 15.9% of batters while walking 14.3%, both well below league average. Still, his 44.2% ground ball rate showed he could get outs when needed.

Originally drafted by the Pirates in the sixth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, Brubaker worked his way into a starting role in Pittsburgh before undergoing Tommy John surgery in April 2023. The Yankees acquired him in March 2024, sending infield prospect Keiner Delgado and receiving Brubaker along with international bonus pool space. The move was a gamble on upside—Brubaker showed flashes of promise in his early seasons despite a 4.91 ERA over 331.2 career innings.

Yankees continue to struggle amid huge trade deadline acquisitions

Unfortunately, injuries continued to plague the righty. After missing the entirety of the 2023 season, he suffered an oblique strain during his rehab stint and didn’t debut in pinstripes until late June. A fractured rib from a comebacker in spring training only added to his delayed return. When he finally took the mound on June 21 against the Orioles, Brubaker had missed over 14 months of major league action.

Now, just two months after that return, he hits the open market. The Yankees remain responsible for the rest of his $1.82 million salary. Any team that signs him will owe only the prorated league minimum, which could make Brubaker an appealing option for a club looking for low-risk pitching depth.

His release also comes just one week after the Yankees went big at the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star closer David Bednar from the Pirates, Jake Bird from the Rockies, and Camilo Doval from the Giants. It’s clear the front office is prioritizing fresh arms to address a bullpen that’s been inconsistent all year.

Despite the reinforcements, New York has dropped five of six games since the deadline, including an embarrassing sweep at the hands of the Miami Marlins—the first in franchise history—and a series loss to the Rangers. Devin Williams, the team's marquee bullpen addition this past offseason, has struggled to find form and currently holds a 5.44 ERA in 2025. Meanwhile, Luke Weaver has looked rusty since coming off the injured list with a strained hamstring.

The Yankees are doing what they can to course-correct a once-promising season. But as they prepare for a pivotal series against the Astros, it’s clear that time—and patience—is running out. Releasing Brubaker may open the door for another arm, but unless the new-look bullpen starts delivering wins, October could remain out of reach.