Very few teams in Major League Baseball have been struggling more than the New York Yankees lately, as Aaron Boone and company continue to slide down the standings as the playoffs get closer. One of the reasons for that has been the struggles of the bullpen, and that continued on Tuesday.

The Yankees' relievers let them down once again in a 2-0 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, and Devin Williams was the culprit. After recently being demoted from the closer role in New York, Williams gave up the only two runs of the game in just 2/3 of an inning and was credited with the loss.

After the game, Williams couldn't believe that he had let his team down again.

“I mean, I don't really know what to say at this point,” Williams said, per Erik Boland of Newsday Sports. “You just continue to work and keep trying to execute and help the team any way I can.”

Williams entered a scoreless game in the bottom of the eighth inning, but the Rangers wasted no time finally getting on the board with the struggling Yankees reliever on the mound. Adolis Garcia got things moving with a one-out double to left field before Joc Pederson and Wyatt Langford drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Rowdy Tellez then drove Garcia and Pederson in with a two-run single that broke the tie and gave Texas the upper hand.

Williams then picked up the second out before Mark Leiter Jr. came in to finish the inning. The former All-Star closer threw 29 pitches to get just two outs, and the Yankees' offense was unable to come through and make up the deficit in the ninth.

Williams has now given up at least one earned run in four consecutive outings and is having comfortably the worst season of his career statistically. The former Milwaukee Brewers standout's ERA sat above five coming into Tuesday night, and that number is only going up after this contest.

It is clear that Williams is lacking for confidence, as is the rest of New York's revamped bullpen after a huge trade deadline in that room. If the Yankees want to turn things around and make a playoff run, that will have to get fixed in a hurry.

More New York Yankees News
Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) reacts
Yankees fans erupt after new Devin Williams meltdown on Tuesday vs. RangersJedd Pagaduan ·
Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, Anthony Volpe
Biggest concern Yankees still have after 2025 MLB trade deadlineChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) takes the ball from relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) during a pitching change during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium.
Aaron Boone’s new closer strategy comes with Devin Williams twistBenedetto Vitale ·
Texas Rangers pinch hitter Joc Pederson (4) rounds the bases after he hits a game tying home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning at Globe Life Field.
Rangers’ Joc Pederson makes Yankees booth pay for ‘physique’ remark with vicious tying homerYasmin Edañol ·
New York Yankees relief pitcher Jake Bird (59) walks off the field after he gives up the game-winning home run to Texas Rangers designated hitter Josh Jung (not pictured) during the tenth inning at Globe Life Field.
Yankees make Triple-A move with trade deadline additionRexwell Villas ·
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watches his two run home run, his 350th, during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium.
When Aaron Judge will be activated off ILZachary Draves ·