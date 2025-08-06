The New York Yankees have broken their five-game losing streak, beating the Texas Rangers 3-2 on Thursday. While they still lost the series, they stayed in a Wild Card spot and took the tiebreaker from Texas. An exhausted Yankees' bullpen leaned on David Bednar to get the final five outs of the game, and he delivered. His 42 pitches were the most he has thrown in a game since 2022, according to Jomboy's Talkin' Yanks.

Bednar was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the MLB trade deadline. His first appearance with the Yankees was dreadful, as part of the miserable 13-12 loss to the Miami Marlins. His second was much better, with a shutout inning against the Rangers in the first game of the series. And his third was sensational, getting five outs without allowing a run.

The Yankees got five innings out of Carlos Rodon, but he could not get an out in the sixth inning. That passed the ball to Tim Hill, Mark Leiter Jr, and Yerry De Los Santos. But they could not get through the eighth. So that put all of the pressure on Bednar, and he delivered.

The Yankees got a massive home run from Paul Goldschmidt in the seventh inning that gave them the lead. Goldschmidt pinch-hit for Austin Wells for that at-bat, and it paid off in spades. The lefty catcher has struggled in recent weeks, and the veteran came in against left-handed pitcher Robert Garcia and helped win the game.

The Yankees head back to The Bronx for three massive games against the Houston Astros. New York is hanging onto a playoff spot by a thread, and they need a series win. But Houston is hot, and they have dominated the Bombers in recent years. Can the Yankees use this as a launching point for a hot August?

