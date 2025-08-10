It hasn’t taken long for Jhoan Duran to etch his name into the Philadelphia Phillies record books. With another flawless ninth inning Saturday night, the newly acquired closer became the first pitcher in franchise history to record three straight 1-2-3 saves in his first three appearances as a Phillie.

The milestone came in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers, a game that once again highlighted the contrast between the two clubs. Texas struck first in the opening frame on Wyatt Langford’s RBI single but couldn’t build on the lead, going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position the rest of the night. The Phillies, meanwhile, capitalized on its biggest opportunity in the seventh inning, when the bottom of the order delivered a pair of run-scoring hits to flip the game in their favor.

Corey Seager’s solo home run in the eighth trimmed the deficit, but Duran ensured there would be no comeback. With his trademark 103 mph heat and devastating “splinker” — a splitter/sinker hybrid — the 6-foot-5 right-hander mowed down the Rangers in order, sealing the Phillies’ fourth win in their last five games.

Phillies closer continues to shine, set records for new club

For a team with World Series aspirations, Duran represents something Philadelphia hasn’t had in years: a true lockdown closer. Since trading Jonathan Papelbon in 2015, the Phillies have cycled through late-inning arms without finding a definitive answer. Costly bullpen meltdowns derailed playoff runs in both 2023 and 2024.

That’s why president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski paid a premium at the trade deadline, sending two top-100 prospects — including former first-round pick Mick Abel — to Minnesota for Duran. The early returns have justified the gamble.

It’s not just the results, but the presence. Duran’s entrance at Citizens Bank Park has already become a spectacle: lights out, scoreboard flames, pounding music, and even tarantula visuals. “They haven’t had anything like that here. Ever,” Kyle Schwarber said. But what really stands out to Schwarber is Duran’s composure.

“The stone face,” Schwarber said. “If that’s me, I’m goosebumps and heart’s racing… and he’s just like, another day at work. Nothing’s fazing him.”

Schwarber likened it to the 2016 Cubs acquiring Aroldis Chapman for their championship run. “Chappy had that… the demeanor, the attacking hitters. I feel like [Duran] has that aspect to him, too,” he said.

Duran’s fastball has already made history, clocked at 103.3 mph — the fastest pitch by a Phillie in the Statcast era. But more importantly, he’s given Philadelphia the confidence that when the game is on the line in October, the final three outs are in good hands.

“You feel confident, and that’s what you want to feel,” Schwarber said. “It’s not like you expect him to go 30-for-30… but you’re feeling pretty dang good whenever he’s rolling out there.”

With Bryce Harper anchoring the lineup, Schwarber continuing to mash — he hit his 41st homer in Friday’s win — and Duran locking down the ninth, the Phillies have the look of a team built for October. The “Duran Effect” may be just getting started, but it’s already changing the way Philadelphia closes out games.