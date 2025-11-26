The Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic had an eventful evening in the NBA Cup on Tuesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

While the score was lopsided in favor of the Magic, there was still plenty of action, especially when it had largely nothing to do with basketball.

In the second quarter, 76ers center Andre Drummond and Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. got into a heated alteraction. As shown in the video posted by Magic reporter Zach Maskavich, Drummond was repeatedly grabbing Carter's jersey from behind until the latter pushed back. In response, Drummond shoved Carter and went into a fighting stance. But Carter was unfazed—amused, even.

I've never seen a guy square up like the Notre Dame logo the way Andre Drummond did to Wendell Carter. Jalen Suggs proves again, he isn't scared of anyone. #Magic pic.twitter.com/t40eRa8STY — Zach Maskavich WESH (@ZachMaskavich) November 26, 2025

As with most fights in the NBA, nothing really happened. Fans, however, had a field day mocking the 32-year-old Drummond.

“Carter ain’t even flinch,” said @BEAzYBEANz.

“No one's scared of Drummond,” echoed @Carlos01746425.

Of course, @SaltyMagic91 had to bring up the famous incident between the late Kobe Bryant and former Magic wingman Matt Barnes.

Wendell Carter Jr. when Andre Drummond squared up on him pic.twitter.com/C4YttkvJpS — Salty MAGIC 🪄💫🟦⬜️⬛️ (@SaltyMagic91) November 26, 2025

Article Continues Below

@MeteAktas had the perfect caption for Drummond's antics.

No one.

Absolutely no one.

Andre Drummond: pic.twitter.com/AFqfgSSypJ — Mete Aktaş (@MeteAktas76) November 26, 2025

“Sixers are a clown show, bro,” added @Unknown77092459.

For what it's worth, it seemed like Drummond was only trolling, as he was laughing hard afterward. He does have a colorful personality.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs was ejected from the game after joining the fray. He pushed Drummond before getting into a shoving match with 76ers forward Jabari Walker. Suggs finished with four points, five rebounds, 11 assists, two steals, and two blocks in only 16 minutes.

Drummond has been playing well for the 76ers in the absence of star Joel Embiid, who's still nursing a knee injury.