The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to finalize their roster after playing spring training games this year. Philadelphia is making some tweaks to that roster as spring continues. The Phillies are making a few roster moves ahead of a game Saturday with the New York Yankees.

“Prior to today’s game, the Phillies optioned RHP Alan Rangel to Lehigh Valley (AAA) and reassigned INF Keaton Anthony to minor league camp,” the team announced on X, formerly Twitter.

Philadelphia has been active this offseason in both looking for players and working with their farm prospects, in the hopes of bringing some guys up to the big leagues ahead of Opening Day. Philadelphia is coming off a 2025 season that saw the team win the National League East.

The Phillies finished the 2025 regular season with a 96-66 record. Philadelphia lost in the postseason to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Phillies are hoping for a strong 2026 season

Philadelphia got a huge boost this offseason when the team announced it had re-signed free agent star Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber had interest from lots of other teams this offseason, including the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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While Schwarber helps with the team's hitting, the team is also looking to lock down solid pitching. Philadelphia is getting solid production this spring from pitcher Andrew Painter. Painter is one of the team's top prospects.

This spring, Painter is pitching well. He has a 3.52 ERA through three starts, with five strikeouts.

“He’s done a really nice job of balancing the work and the competition, which to me is No. 1 for a starter. You’ve got to be pushing the envelope a little bit. You’ve got to be practicing and working on things,” Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham said about Painter, per MLB.com.

Phillies fans are excited to see if the team can improve on their 2025 campaign. Philadelphia and the Yankees play in a spring training game Saturday at 1:05 ET.