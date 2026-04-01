The Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to beat the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon. Rookie Justin Crawford and Edmundo Sosa played hero ball to secure the series win.

After trailing 5-3 heading into the 9th inning and with the bases loaded, Sosa drove in two runs with an RBI single to left field. That evened the score at five, and then the Nats would get out of the inning to force extras. After not scoring a run with a runner on second thanks to another big play by Sosa, the Nats put themselves in a tough position for the 10th inning.

Edmundo Sosa is having a day. He hits a two-strike, two-out, game-tying single in the bottom of the ninth. Then he makes this place to end the Nats' threat in the 10th. pic.twitter.com/fMjpK4um9u — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 1, 2026

Crawford would come to bat and knock in the game-winning run with a single to right field.

JUSTIN CRAWFORD WALKS IT OFF FOR THE PHILLIES 🔥pic.twitter.com/u0Yj52gjc1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 1, 2026

Philadelphia has won two straight games to fight its way back to .500 early in the season.

This big win for the Phillies has fans going wild on social media. Philly fans are some of the most passionate fans in the world, and they won't ever settle down even after winning championships. The fans showed their love for the rookie Andrew Painter last night after his first career win.

EDMUNDO SOSA TIES THE GAME AT THE DEATH OH MY GODDDDD pic.twitter.com/JOxulIaVnS — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) April 1, 2026

EDMUNDO SOSA WHAT A PLAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Justin Lever ❤️⚾️ (@JustinLever3) April 1, 2026

The Phillies trailed 5-1 in the seventh, and now they've tied the game in the ninth! pic.twitter.com/kOh7I1CpCQ — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 1, 2026

J.T. Realmuto hits his first Home Run of the season! pic.twitter.com/ryGBLPMiue — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) April 1, 2026

🚨🚨𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡; Justin Crawford walks it off TODAY. The Phillies future is arriving EARLY and it's LOUD. 22-year-old speedster with ice in his veins. Carl Crawford's son just announced himself to MLB. Next superstar 🔥

pic.twitter.com/foOqDP84DU — SeyVibezS (@mslaggert) April 1, 2026

Otto Kemp told me before today's game that "he's excited to have Philadelphia see what Justin [Crawford] can do" over a full season. So far, so good for the rookie. #Phillies pic.twitter.com/sCbZAPECVQ — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) April 1, 2026

Bryce Harper's first homer of the season traveled 425 feet 😤 pic.twitter.com/vf4AqcLAEp — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2026

This ballclub can be electric when they are all putting it together, as they did late in the game today. The Nationals have played above their expectations to start the season and put up a good fight for this entire series against the Phillies. Seeing Bryce Harper hit a home run in this game against his former team to help them come back in the 8th and 9th innings is what makes this team very dangerous. They are never out of it.