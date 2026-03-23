The Philadelphia Phillies drew criticism for not making any splashy additions to their roster this past offseason. The New York Mets brutally snatched Bo Bichette from their grasp in free agency, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski still faced public backlash for not pivoting and making obvious upgrades on the team. However, he did complete an acquisition that could prove incredibly impactful.

And he happens to have what Philly seeks: a World Series ring. Adolis Garcia helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series championship less than three years ago. During that same 2023 campaign, the American League Championship Series MVP earned his second career All-Star Game selection and his first Gold Glove Award. He finally took the next step as a slugger and seemed poised to stay on an upward trajectory.

Baseball does not abide by trends, though. It is extremely difficult to sustain success in this sport, a painful truth that Garcia was reminded of over the last two seasons. He posted a sub-.690 OPS in both 2024 and 2025 and hit only 44 home runs during that span. The Phillies have no attention of paying that player, however. They believe the 33-year-old Cuban can rediscover his mojo at the dish.

Philadelphia wasted little time in addressing Garcia's mechanics. The organization found that he was holding his hands higher and tilting the bat toward the pitcher, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

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“He tends to wrap it a little bit,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said, per Gelb. “So, trying to just calm that down so he gets a shorter route to the ball essentially. … He’s got aptitude and a work ethic, so hopefully it’s going to come through.”

The adjustment is already making a difference in the box score. Adolis Garcia hit .275 with two homers, a .408 on-base percentage and .450 slugging percentage in 40 spring training at-bats. He looks rejuvenated at the plate. These are only exhibition games, though.

The 2023 champ must now prove that he can maintain productivity during the 2026 regular season. A potentially exciting chapter of Garcia's MLB career is set to begin on March 26 versus his former club.