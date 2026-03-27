The Philadelphia Phillies began their journey of redemption in 2026 on Thursday night, taking on the Texas Rangers at home. It seemed like the Phillies were going to cruise to a 5-0 win in what would be quite an ideal way to start the new campaign. But then they allowed three runs to the Rangers to start the ninth — necessitating the first appearance of the season from elite closer Jhoan Duran.

Duran proceeded to do what he was called to; he shut the door for the Phillies, getting the final two outs of the game, and in so doing, he also earned his first save of the new season. In so doing, he became the first reliever in franchise history to save a game at home on Opening Day, as pointed out by Jayson Stark of ESPN.

While this feat may not be that impressive on the surface, one must remember that the Phillies franchise has existed since 1883. Of the past 143 years, a good portion of the Phillies' Opening Day games must have come at home. So for this feat to not have been accomplished yet until tonight is quite astounding.

The Phillies would have preferred to not have to bring Duran out to close the game, but a win is a win, and starting the season with a victory should give fans and the team alike very little reason to complain.

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Phillies look solid on Opening Day

The Phillies have failed to get over the hump over the past four seasons, but 2026 gives them another opportunity to try and change their playoff fortunes. But that is a long ways away; they have to take it one game at a time, and that's what they did on Opening Day, with Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm homering and Christopher Sanchez throwing six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

The second game of the Phillies' season will be on Saturday at 4:05 PM E.T.