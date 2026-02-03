The Philadelphia Phillies are currently preparing for the upcoming 2026 season, which will begin with spring training starting later this month. The Phillies are looking to bounce back after another painful postseason exit, this time at the hands of the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

On Tuesday, the Phillies made a roster move regarding their pitching department as spring training draws near.

“Daniel Robert agrees to return to Phillies. Minors deal for the RHP. MLB camp invite,” reported MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Robert was traded to the Phillies from the Texas Rangers prior to the start of the 2025 season and made 15 appearances for Philadelphia, recording a 4.15 ERA with 15 strikeouts over 13 innings. He ultimately wound up going on the injured list with a right forearm strain and was non-tendered by the franchise earlier in the offseason.

At 31 years old, Robert still seems to have plenty of firepower left in the tank, and will look to carve out a consistent role in the Philadelphia bullpen heading into this year.

Pitching will be at a premium for the Phillies this year, with Ranger Suarez having previously left in free agency to join the Boston Red Sox.

Overall, the Phillies are looking to bounce back after four straight years of making playoff appearances, with nothing to show for it so far. Last year, Philadelphia lost both games at home to the Dodgers to open up their series before rallying in Game 3, only to see their season come to an end with a brutal pitching error down the stretch of Game 4.

In any case, the Phillies' 2026 season is slated to get underway in late March.