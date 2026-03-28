Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Zack Wheeler is recovering from surgery for venous thoracic outlet syndrome after a blood clot was found in his right shoulder found in 2025. With Wheeler still recovering from the injury, he receives a crucial update on his status.

Reports indicate that the 35-year-old right-hander will pitch three innings in Triple-A Lehigh Valley for his first rehab start, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The Phillies have planned out his next three appearances while Wheeler bounces back from the injury.

“Zack Wheeler will throw 45 pitches in three innings today in Triple-A. His next rehab start will be Friday in Durham. The following start will come with Double-A Reading. After that, TBD.”

For now, his 2026 debut for his 12th season in MLB remains unknown. However, he seems to be making good progress. Zack Wheeler is expected to return by late April or early May. The Phillies will welcome him back on the mound whenever he does return from the scary blood clot found in his shoulder.

Zack Wheeler has been a star throughout most of his career since entering the league in 2013 with the New York Mets. He's been an absolute stud for the Phillies since signing with the franchise in 2020. Before being placed on the 60-day IL in 2025, Wheeler was recording a 2.71 ERA and 0.935 WHIP while totaling 195 strikeouts.

In the meantime, Philadelphia is utilizing a rotation consisting of Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, and Andrew Painter. Sanchez appeared to be in mid-season form on Opening Day, leading the Phillies to a 5-3 win over the Texas Rangers with 20 strikeouts while allowing just three hits and zero earned runs.