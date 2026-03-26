The Philadelphia Phillies are facing significant off-field attention as details of a lawsuit involving Alec Bohm emerge, creating a major storyline early in the 2026 season and drawing widespread interest across the league.

Bohm, the Phillies’ third baseman, filed a civil lawsuit in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, alleging financial mismanagement involving millions of dollars tied directly to his career earnings and long-term financial planning.

The lawsuit names Daniel and Lisa Bohm as defendants. According to the filing, they allegedly controlled financial accounts and several LLC entities connected to Bohm’s income and business operations.

The complaint alleges that those entities facilitated the management and transfer of funds. Bohm now alleges that the money was mishandled, including claims tied to the Alec Bohm Foundation and other financial arrangements.

Jomboy Media shared details of the legal situation on X, formerly Twitter, citing reporting from The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Nick Vadala and outlining the key points of the filing.

Alec Bohm is suing his parents, per @njvadala The Phillies third baseman is alleging they mismanaged his finances, and he seeks judgement of $3 million "Mr. and Mrs. Bohm love their son very much… They're deeply saddened by the allegations." pic.twitter.com/vNGykdxiaR — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) March 26, 2026

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The report noted that Bohm is seeking at least $3 million in damages, along with additional financial control and a full accounting of the funds in question as the case moves forward.

The situation also includes a response from the 29-year-old's parents. Through their attorney, they denied any wrongdoing and pushed back firmly on the allegations presented in the lawsuit.

They state they love their son and express deep sadness about the claims, framing the situation as a personal dispute rather than intentional misconduct or financial abuse.

The case centers on issues of financial control and transparency, with Bohm alleging restricted access to accounts and misleading financial structures that impacted his ability to manage his earnings.

As the Phillies open the 2026 season, the lawsuit adds a significant off-field storyline. The case could carry lasting implications beyond baseball and potentially affect how players handle financial oversight moving forward.