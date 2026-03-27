The Philadelphia Phillies' quest to defend their NFC East crown began with a 5-3 Opening Day win over the visiting Texas Rangers. The two teams' interleague series will continue on Saturday afternoon. Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez pitched a gem, striking out 10 Rangers in six scoreless innings. Post-game, MLB insider Jon Heyman shared the unique contract structure of Sanchez's recent extension with Philadelphia via X, formerly Twitter.

“Sanchez, Cristopher,” shared Heyman after the lefty's Opening Day start. “Phils. 2 Club Options Guaranteed. EXTENSION: Bonus $6M. $14M – 2029. $15M – 2030. $27M, $10M deferred – 2031. $27M, $10M deferred – 2032. Club Option 2033 — $10M. Option IRISES TO $32.5M if not on IL 130 days in a row 2031-2032. Option: Escalators. $1M if traded.”

The 29-year-old truly became an ace-level arm last season, going 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 202 innings. Alongside veteran top arm Zack Wheeler, the duo helped power the Phillies to their division title last season. Can Sanchez prove that this latest extension is worth the price tag?

Phillies look to capitalize on Opening Day win

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The 5-3 win on Thursday showed what the Phillies are capable of when most of their cylinders are firing. Sanchez's six shutout frames showcased the ascending ace's excellent stuff and control. The offense was led by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and third baseman Alec Bohm, who drove in all five of Philadelphia's runs.

However, the bullpen, which has hindered the team in the past, haunted the Phillies again versus Texas. Young reliever Kyle Backhus allowed three runs to the Rangers in the top of the ninth, making manager Rob Thomson bring in closer Jhoan Duran to secure the win. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski once again tinkered with the relief corps this winter. Trading for Duran at the trade deadline last year was his biggest move over the last couple of years, outside of retaining Schwarber this winter. Can Philadelphia protect enough of Sanchez's performances this season to help the Phils get back to the playoffs?