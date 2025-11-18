The Pittsburgh Pirates continue the search to end their Major League Baseball Playoffs drought. Pittsburgh is working this offseason to assemble some talent to help improve the team's batting statistics. After the team failed to nab Josh Naylor, the Pirates are now looking at promoting a young player to help out the offense.

“The Pirates are strongly considering giving 19-year-old Konnor Griffin, the consensus minor league player of the year in 2025, the opportunity to win their big league shortstop job, sources told ESPN,” Jeff Passan wrote for that outlet. “While the idea is by no means decided, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Griffin wowed scouts by hitting .333/.415/.527 with 21 home runs and 65 stolen bases in his first professional season after going to Pittsburgh with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft.”

Griffin has yet to play for the Pirates, but he worked his way through some of the franchise's minor league teams in 2025. He is undoubtedly the most heralded hitter in the team's farm system.

“Still, the mere thought of pushing Griffin to team up with a fresh batch of free agent bats and a front-line rotation is tantalizing enough to make the Pirates a team to watch this winter,” Passan added. “The market is unlikely to kick into high gear until after Thanksgiving, sources said, but once it starts burbling, it's going to be a busy offseason.”

The Pirates are looking to trade a pitcher this offseason to also help out the offense. Naylor decided to stay with the Seattle Mariners, after getting lots of buzz from other teams hoping to sign him.

Can the Pirates win again in 2026?

The Pirates have arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball, in starter Paul Skenes. Skenes won the 2025 National League Cy Young award. The clock is ticking to assemble talent around Skenes to win, before he could leave in free agency.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington is tasked with doing that. He and team owner Bob Nutting are under fire from Pirates fans for not spending more to assemble a strong roster.

There is concern from the team's front office about pushing Griffin out too early. The last teenage position player to make a MLB debut was Juan Soto in 2018, ESPN reported.

Pittsburgh finished the 2025 season last in the National League Central, with a 71-91 record. The Pirates decided to keep manager Don Kelly for the 2026 campaign.