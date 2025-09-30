The Pittsburgh Pirates made a pivotal decision when they decided to extend manager Don Kelly. However, his coaching staff is set to see some changes as the Pirates prepare for 2026.

Pittsburgh is firing pitching coach Oscar Marin, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Marin had been in the position since the 2020 season.

During the 2025 campaign, the Pirates finished seventh in the league with a 3.76 ERA. Pitching was clearly the biggest strength on the team. Especially considering that on the inverse, Pittsburgh ranked dead last in runs scored with 583. Perhaps the Pirates will take a long look at hitting coach Matt Hague. But hired in 2024, he could be awarded a longer leash.

As it stands though, Marin has been deemed the dreaded fall guy in Pittsburgh's organization. It's clear they needed to make some form of change, as the 2025 season marked their 10th straight season missing the playoffs.

Pirates ace Paul Skenes will certainly take notice of Marin's dismissal. The right-hander was an absolute superstar in 2025 once again, potentially earning him the National League Cy Young Award. Over 32 starts, Skenes held a league-leading 1.97 ERA and a 216/42 K/BB ratio. The Pirates will continue to build their pitching staff and franchise around him.

But whoever replaced Marin will be working with more than just Skenes. Mitch Keller, Bubba Chandler and Mike Burrows will all be in line for spots in the rotation. Braxton Ashcraft and Johan Oviedo will look to claim theirs as well as Pittsburgh will also see the return of Jared Jones at some point.

All that to say, Marin has some big shoes to fill. Whoever the Pirates choose to replace him will be extremely telling for their organizational philosophy.