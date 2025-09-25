The Cincinnati Reds are one of four teams still vying for the final NL Wild Card berth. But the Pittsburgh Pirates had a chance to play spoiler. Cincinnati opened the three-game series against its division rival in a tie with the New York Mets for the league’s final playoff berth. But after the Reds’ crushing 4-3 loss to the Pirates on Wednesday, Cincinnati trailed New York by a game.

In the series finale, the Reds took a two-run lead in the fifth inning but Pittsburgh once again threatened to ruin the day. The Pirates added a run in the eighth as Cincinnati entered the ninth inning clinging to a 2-1 lead.

With Reds closer Emilio Pagan on the mound, Bryan Reynolds belted a 3-0 fastball deep to right. It appeared the Pirates' seventh-year veteran just tied the score with a solo shot, But Noelvi Marte had other ideas.

NOELVI MARTE BROUGHT IT BACK 😱 pic.twitter.com/0iSRePAHIS — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Reds right fielder calmly tracked the high fly ball. He paused at the wall, timed his leap and reached over the fence to steal a home run from Reynolds. The crowd erupted after the sensational grab, realizing that Marte may have saved Cincinnati’s season.

Noelvi Marte’s web gem keeps Reds in thick of Wild Card chase

Article Continues Below

The reactions of Marte’s teammates after the catch illustrates how big the play was for Cincinnati.

The reactions to Noelvi Marte's home run robbery 😮 https://t.co/qjjxJw7hs1 pic.twitter.com/wL3PbjVmyh — MLB (@MLB) September 25, 2025

Marte actually accounted for all three outs in the pivotal ninth inning. He snared Nick Gonzales’ leadoff fly ball before robbing Reynolds of a game-tying home run. And Marte then secured the Reds’ win with a nice running grab near the right field line on an Andrew McCutchen liner.

The win temporarily moved the Reds within half a game of the Mets for the third NL Wild Card berth. The Arizona Diamondbacks opened the day tied with Cincinnati at a game behind New York. But Arizona trails the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-0 in the bottom of the eight. So the Reds’ victory could place them a full game ahead of the Diamondbacks in the Wild Card standings.

The Mets play the Chicago Cubs Thursday evening. If New York loses, Cincinnati will move back into a tie for the final NL playoff spot as the Reds' dogged postseason push continues.

Cincinnati has three games remaining in the regular season. The team begins its final series, against the Milwaukee Brewers, on Friday. Zack Littell will take the mound for the Reds while Milwaukee will counter with Quinn Priester.