The Pittsburgh Pirates are searching for pieces this offseason that will help lift the club. Pittsburgh hasn't made the Major League Baseball Playoffs since 2015, and the club just suffered yet another losing season. Pittsburgh's pitching was solid, but the hitting was not.

A Pirate that is getting some trade buzz is starting pitcher Johan Oviedo. Oviedo is part of a rotation that includes National League Cy Young award winner Paul Skenes.

“Oviedo, 27, underwent Tommy John surgery in December 2023, then suffered a right lat strain in the spring of ’25 that delayed his return until Aug. 4. But he posted a 3.57 ERA in nine starts down the stretch, emerging as something of an analytical darling,” Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon wrote for The Athletic.

The Pirates hurler improved his fastball this season, a team official told the outlet. There are other reasons why teams like Oviedo.

“(He) intrigues teams as a 6-foot-5, 245-pound behemoth who touches 98 mph and is highly competitive, raising the possibility of untapped potential,” the writers added.

The Pirates finished the 2025 season last in the National League Central. Pittsburgh posted a 71-91 record.

The Pirates need offense

The Pirates finished at the bottom of MLB in nearly every offensive statistical category during 2025. Pittsburgh fired manager Derek Shelton during the season, and replaced him with interim skipper Don Kelly. Kelly is staying on to manage the team in 2026.

Another person staying is general manager Ben Cherington, who has raised the ire of Pirates fans for how he has assembled talent on the roster. Pittsburgh needs some offense this offseason and fans are desperate to see them get it.

The Pirates haven't had a winning season in close to a decade. The club has undergone lots of losing seasons since Barry Bonds left the team more than 30 years ago.

Another Bucs starting pitcher getting trade buzz is hurler Mitch Keller. Keller finished the 2025 campaign with a 4.18 ERA, but picked up just six victories.

“Righty Mitch Keller, owed $54.5 million over the next three seasons, is perhaps the Pirates starter most likely to go. The team is unlikely to trade two members of its rotation, and if they chose such a path would need to backfill at least one of those spots,” Rosenthal and Sammon added.

Time will tell who comes and goes from this Pirates club.